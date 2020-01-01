/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

With little shortage of wide-open land, Ohio is ready for a transition to recyclable power, but instead, the state becomes a hotbed for business-driven spells on wind powers, a result of progressively restrictive regulations on renewables. The nation the other day ranked second last among the United States of America states in its recyclable power generation, with only 2.3 percent of its power fueled through renewable springs.

A close look at the doings of the anti-wind power movement in Ohio gives a glimpse of the dynamics that are working in a bid to suppress wind power generation elsewhere all over the country.

One of the recent attack on wind power in Ohio come in July after the Ohio state legislature passed a motion that essentially neutralized recyclable power standards and bailed out decomposing coal plants, all under the appearance of maintaining a free market and helping taxpayers. The bill, HB 6 named the “worst energy bill of our century” by Vox and the worst clean power roll back in the country by Leah Stokes jotting for The Guardian. It schedules a low recyclable power standard that many utilities have met

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at Fossil Fuel Blows the Wind Out of Renewable Power Program at Ohio