Michaels (MIK) Shares Jump After Walmart Digital Commerce Executive Named New CEO

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Michaels (MIK) shares popped on Friday after the arts-and-crafts retailer called a Walmart (WMT) e-commerce executive to lead the business.

Irving, Texas-based Michaels stated Ashley Buchanan would triumph Mark Cosby as its chief executive in April. Buchanan most recently served as chief merchandising and chief operating officer for Walmart US eCommerce. Prior to that, he had been the retailer at Walmart’s Sam’s Club unit.

Michaels’ stocks surged 9.8% in early afternoon trading.

“I am eager to welcome Ashley as his remarkable skills and experience make him uniquely suited to direct Michaels into its long and bright future,” stated Cosby. “He attracts innovative thinking and a wealth of merchandising and digital experience which will help us engage our manufacturers and provide crafting adventures. ”

Michaels stated Buchanan will become president and CEO designate on Jan. 6, and he’s been named to its board. Cosby will continue as CEO until April 1 and also stay as a board member after the CEO transition,” the business said.

“Michaels is an iconic brand, and I am excited about the opportunity we have to reimagine and redefine the experience of our Makers,” Buchanan stated. “I believe we can engage them

