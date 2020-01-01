P2P Payments Market is Booming Worldwide with CAGR of 9.75% | PayPal, Tencent, Square, Circle Internet Financial

Person to person transaction (P2P) also known as peer to peer transaction refers to electronic money transfer technology which allows customer to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual account. The payment can be sent and received via mobile devices or any home computer with access to the Internet, offering convenient alternative to traditional payment mode. P2P payment is considered to be more convenient for both sender and the receiver. Through the P2P payment application, each individual account is linked to one or more of the userâ€™s banks account. When a transaction occurs the account balance in the application records the transaction and either sends or pulls money easily to the userâ€™s bank account or store it in the userâ€™s account within the application. P2P payments offers consumer more convince, accessibility and have made the transferring more easier, faster and less expensive. With the mobile phone readily available, user can send and receive pavements at any time in any place. These transaction are easy to set up and maintain as each computer manages itself. Every user is the administrator of his machine and can control their shared sources. Moreover, the overall cost of building and maintaining this type of network is comparatively less.

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced P2P Payments Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. P2P Payments Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

According to AMA Market Analyst, the P2P Payments market may see a growth rate of 9.75%

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

PayPal Holding Inc. (United States),Tencent (China),Square Inc. (United States),Circle Internet Financial Inc (United States),Early Warning Services, LLC (United States),Dwolla Inc. (United States),TransferWise Ltd (United Kingdom),CurrencyFair LTD (Australia),Razorpay (India),Google Inc. (United States),PopMoney (United States),Facebook Inc. (United States)

Market Trends:

Evolving Demographic Need Across The Region

Technology Advancement in P2P Payment

Market Challenges:

Improper Network Coverage

Diversified Regulation And Policies Present Across The Region

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand For Non-Cash Payment

Increasing Number of Smartphone & Computer User

Creation of New Business Avenues For Stakeholders

Market Restraints:

Privacy And Data Security Concern

Lack of Awareness About P2P Payment

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the P2P Payments Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The P2P Payments segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Airtime transfer & Top-Ups, Money transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing), Application (Retail Payments, Travels & Hospitality Payments, Transportation & Logistics Payments, Energy & Utilities Payments, Others), Transaction Mode (NFC/Smartcard, SMS, Mobile Apps), Location (Remote payments, Proximity payments)

The regional analysis of P2P Payments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of P2P Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the P2P Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the P2P Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the P2P Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the P2P Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the P2P Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, P2P Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the P2P Payments market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the P2P Payments market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the P2P Payments market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire