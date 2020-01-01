Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment Market – Global Industry Expected to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2019-2024

The pharmaceutical lab equipment includes all the lab equipment which is related to the pharmaceutical.
Scope of the Report:
The classification of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment includes Pretreatment Type, Reaction Type, Analysis & Test Type, Other Type, and the proportion of Pretreatment Type in 2016 is about 50%.
Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment is widely used in Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Factory. The most proportion of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment is Research Institutions.
North America region is the largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2016. China has related higher growth rate.
The worldwide market for Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 11600 million US$ in 2024, from 8770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
GE Healthcare
Agilent Technologies
Waters
Danaher
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Bruker
Eppendorf
Millipore
Shimadzu
PaceAnalytical
Perkin Elmer
Brand GmbH
Telstar
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
PretreatmentType
ReactionType
Analysis&TestType
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
ResearchInstitutions
PharmaceuticalFactory
