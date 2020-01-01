SATELLITES SHOWS GLACIERS RAPIDILY SHRINKING FROM CLIMATE.

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Global warming is a massive catastrophe, and it will have impacts on the climate. There have been several series of Earth observation of satellites coordinated and done by NASA. Results show that over the previous five decades, there have been extensive and significant changes to glaciers at the Earth’s north and Earth’s south poles. These massive glacier changes are as a result of global warming

NASA and the United States Geological Survey do their research over several decades of data from one line of similar satellites. This makes it a lot easier for them to see change over a period. But, we have other satellites that show changes as well within periods that are as small as one year or two decades. With the support of this land set mission, most of the data is obtained that reveals changes in the ice.

Glaciers do answer back to warming in various manners. That can be evident as in Alaska’s Columbia ice that has been steady as it first seemed, but it began a quick retreat. In Alaska, a glaciologist who’s among the colleges of Alaska pupils created a period -gap, which was displaying

