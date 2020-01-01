South Korea is in the race to issue the Money that is Electronic

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Like many other countries in the world like China, Iran, Japan, Russia, and South Korea is currently producing is a task force to study on the possibility of employing the digital currency to adapt the technologies that is recent.

The central bank of South Korea has published a report that details of the way to understand the crypto resources, its own commitment, and distributed a considerable recent technology that’s on research. The lender of South Korea claims that it will participate with BIS that is the Bank for International Settlements and other organizations, and keeping updated on additional bank developments.

In December, the bank advertised job openings for current digital export and Hong Kyung-sik; additionally, the lender of South Korea and fiscal affairs division had said that the lender is decided to issue the currency that was digital. The report has pointed out quite clearly; the lender is currently strengthening its attempt on the bank digital currency study.

About this race, France will have to experiment with digital Euro until the conclusion of this first quarter of this year 2020. It is according to this report published by the

