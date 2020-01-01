Stretch Sleeve And Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Estimated size Discern 2x Expansion by 2028

Stretch and shrink sleeve labels are made of polyester and plastic which are highly elastic and are wrapped around the entire edge of a product which match to the package’s unique geometry. In the case of shrink sleeve label, heat forms an important part of the operation, whereas, in the case of stretch sleeve label, no heat is applied during the operation.Increasing demand of packaged food and personal care products in lieu of brand competitiveness is driving the stretch and shrink sleeve label market. Stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve label packaging can provide 360° graphics around very unusual pack shapes.

Therefore, apart from their conventional applications of cosmetics, toiletries and personal care, they are largely being used for food packaging applications.Growing concerns regarding the disposal of labels along with the recycling of these labels due to its non-biodegradable nature are the major factors limiting the growth of this market. However, owing to growing preference of lightweight packaging among consumers and availability of bio-degradable labels, the impact of this restraint is expected to be low during the forecast period.Stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels s market can be bifurcated in terms of type, printing ink, printing technology, polymer film type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3093

In terms of printing ink, the market can be segmented into UV ink, water-based, and solvent-based ink. In terms of printing technology, the Stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels s market can be segmented into rotogravure, flexography, and digital printing. In terms of polymer film type, the Stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels s market can be segmented into Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), Oriented Polystyrene (OPS), and others. In terms of end-use, the market can be segmented into healthcare, food & beverage, and others. In terms of region, the Stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels s market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Amongst all, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market owing to increased demand for packaged food, low labor cost, and affordable polymer film prices.

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/requesttoc/3093

Key players operating in Stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels s market are Macfarlane Group PLC, International Paper, Berry Global Inc., Hammer Packaging, Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Klöckner Pentaplast, Cenveo Corporation, Fort Dearborn Company, Huhtamaki Global, CCL Industries Inc., among others.

Full View of Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/stretch-sleeve-and-shrink-sleeve-labels-market

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire