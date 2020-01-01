/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

The Bahama digital money or the pilot project went live in Exuma on Friday, December 27, 2019. Right now, the folks of Exuma Island have an extra advantage as they are easily able to get this service in the bank. This pilot project is called Sand Dollar.

The Bahama central bank may also offer the citizens cellular wallets that the government considers as the close future payment facility on the island series. This report was provided by the bank on Christmas evening.

The central bank highlighted that the Sand Dollar isn’t a stable coin. Additionally, it noted that it is not a competitor to the Bahama Dollar, but it’s a fiat currency. But, Sand Dollar is an equivalent version of paper money in every facet.

As outlined quite clearly from the Sand Dollar job, the central bank will first have to run a pilot phase in Exuma, and then it will extend to other areas such as Abaco from the year 2020. Project Sand Dollar is a expansion of the system modernization project that started from the year 2000.

The Bahamian payments system modernization initiative (PSMI) was meant to enhance

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at The Bahamas Digital Currency