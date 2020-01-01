US Stocks Little Changed in Early Trading Friday as Investors Eye Crude Prices, Investor Sentiment

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

US equity benchmarks were little changed just after the open on the last Friday of this decade as important commodities prices erased early gains and investors digested outcomes from an integral indicator of investor sentiment that revealed a decline in December.West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the primary US oil gauge, were trading 0.7% lower at $61.24 percent, was up in the pre-bell trading session.

Gold futures, trading at about $1,514.80 per ounce, were poised for their biggest weekly gain in four months following prices touched the highest level since September on Thursday.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index’s December reading, which measures confidence by looking at actual levels of risk in investment portfolios, published a decline for the month, falling to 79.7 in an upwardly revised previous month studying of 81 in November.

In equity information, shares of Aqua Metals (AQMS), a direct recycling company, were 69% higher after it said it obtained the first insurance settlement worth $2.5 million for damages suffered because of a fire on Nov. 29 in the AquaRefinery area of its plant.

Tesla (TSLA) shares were 0.5% lower

