Advanced Carbon Materials Market 2020 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast by 2025

Global advanced carbon materials market size is projected to be valued USD 12.66 billion by 2025, driven by growing demand for carbon composites in key industries such as aerospace & defence, energy, electronics, and automotive industries. Rising trend of miniaturization of vehicles and application of lightweight composites among construction and aerospace sectors is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of advanced carbon materials market size during the forecast years.A research report on the “Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Size 2017 by Product (Carbon Fibers, Structural graphite, CNT, Graphene and Carbon Foams), by Applications (Aerospace & Defence, Energy, Electronics, Sports, Automotive, Construction and Others), Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” has recently been published by Adroit Market Research.

The global advanced carbon materials market size is provided based on a detailed analysis of penetration of carbon products into key applications. The report also provides comprehensive mapping of competitive landscape and the key winning strategies adopted by leading players, which highly impacts the advanced carbon materials industry. Current advanced carbon material market trends, competition, forecast and dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities has been also covered in the final study. Global advanced carbon material market size has also been laid down based on an extensive value chain of the carbon products and their applications in numerous end-use industries, varying across different regions along with Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for better decision making.

Graphene is projected to witness a fast-paced volume growth, rising with a CAGR of 26.7% from 2018 to 2025. Graphene offers an unrivalled combination of tensile, electrical, thermal and optical properties and is therefore being considered as material of choice among defence and automotive sectors. Significant investments made in recent years has accelerated the pace of new technologies and applications of graphene. For instance, currently China is heavily investing into graphene and patenting new technologies. Also, UK government in 2017, provided a funding of £120m to National Graphene Institute, Manchester for development and commercialization of graphene applications.

Carbon foams exhibit beneficial properties namely, chemical inertness, resistivity to ultra-high temperatures and better electrical conductivity. Now a days, lightweight materials are widely utilized in manufacturing of aircraft, ship interior panels, non-structural bulkheads, structural insulation, and sound absorption panels for ship topside structure. Growth in industrial applications such as manufacturing of aircrafts, automobiles, pressure vessels, wind turbines and sporting goods has been the key driving factor behind the growth of advanced carbon materials market.

Aerospace & defence accounted for 34.5% share of the advanced carbon materials industry revenue, benefiting from the rising trend of replacement of steel and aluminium with carbon and glass composites. For instance, Boeing and Airbus are integrating composite material into aircraft parts to increase the safety, strength and reducing weight and fuel consumption. Also, graphene’s property of high conductivity in comparison to carbon helps in protecting the plane from lightning strikes. Previously designed airplanes are also safe from the lightning strike because of presence of copper mesh in its wing. However, replacement of copper mesh by graphene make the plane light weight and is also the ongoing advanced carbon material market trends. High graphene conductivity also de-ices plane and this in turn reduces the equipment cost significantly. Further, growth of aviation sector is expected to drive the advanced carbon materials market in the coming years.

North America is one of the oldest aircraft establishment bases, operating from the early 1900s. North America accounted for nearly 27% of the advanced carbon material market size. The region still dominates the global aviation industry with presence of big players such as Boeing. The U.S. is a leading exporter of aircrafts and maintenance parts. In 2017, the U.S. aerospace exports accounted for nearly USD 143.16 billion. Growth in tourist traffic has catered to increased demand for commercial aircrafts and rising requirement for defense aircrafts has further paved the way for development of advanced carbon materials market. Along with aerospace industry, technological innovations which demand use of lightweight and strong products has also propelled the demand for carbon fiber and its composites. For instance, around 50% of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner’s structure is made up of carbon fiber reinforced polymers as compared to its predecessor Boeing 777 which comprised only 10% of carbon fiber composites in its structural weight

The global advanced carbon materials market is highly competitive owing to the presence of large number of players in the value chain. Companies such as Graphenea, CNano Technology, CVD Equipment Corporation, Showa Denko K.K., Zoltek, Arkema S.A. are some of the leading player heavily influencing the global advanced materials market size.

