/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

The FuelCell lately announced the debuting of commercial activities of the 2.8 MW fuel cell scheme, located at the Tulare city in California’s water waste treatment facility. This achievement is the culmination of 50 years of invention, optimizing the application of Sure Source energy plants for energy generation with onsite recyclable fuels.

The usage of biogas started with the firm’s paramount commercial power plant shipment back in 2003. The paramount 250 Kw system functioned on digester gas at the Kirin Brewery located in Japan. A year after, the firm began the prototype of the current 1.4MW Sure Source 1500 at King County Wastewater Treatment plant located in Renton, Washington. In the following years, the firm has deployed about 20MW of gas cell systems functioning on recyclable biogas at the wastewater treatment facilities, the agricultural facilities, as well as breweries in California and all over the world. This has resulted to the recently custom-built 2.8 MW Tulare scheme and the in creation 1.4MW San Bernardino project.

FuelCell Energy’s constant aim on invention resulted in a series of enhancements in the fuel cleaning as well as purification techniques the firm uses to

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at Advances highlighted by Fuel Cell Energy in Renewable Biogas Applications FuelCell Energy, Inc..