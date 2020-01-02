Agricultural Biological Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The Agricultural Biological Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Agricultural Biological industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Agricultural Biological Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The global agricultural biological market accounted to US$ 7,148.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,141.0 Mn by 2027.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in the global agricultural biological market. The growth of the agricultural biological market in this region is primarily attributed to a shift of consumer’s preference towards organic food products coupled with rising investments in research and developments activities, favorable government initiatives towards promotion of sustainable practices and increasing health awareness are the major factors driving the market in North America region.

Agricultural biological are increasingly being used as a replacement of synthetic or chemical plant protection products like chemical pesticides, fungicides or insecticides. Agricultural biological products like biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers serve as a natural product which lead to soil health development, plant’s disease control, enhancement of nutrient uptake, plant growth enhancement, and various others. The demand for agricultural biological products is growing over other synthetic products owing to its minimal costs, low environmental impacts, and a low risk of product resistance towards the pests.

Growing awareness and demand for healthier crop food products in the developed counties such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have promoted the manufacturers to produce agricultural biological products. Also, developing nations in the Asia Pacific exhibit huge potential and growth prospects for the agricultural biological products due to change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, growth in disposable income and an increase in awareness about healthier products.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

Based on application mode, the global agricultural biological market has been segmented into foliar sprays, soil treatment, and seed treatment. The seed treatment segment led to the global agricultural biological market. Seeds are treated with the help of insecticides, fungicides, etc. to protect them from seed-borne pathogenic organisms. Seeds are also subjected to exposure of solar energy or immersion in conditioned water. It provides various advantages such as improved germination, control of insects present in the soil, prevention of plant diseases, early growth and establishment, and protection from seedling blights and seed rot. Seeds can be treated with various procedure types such as seed dressing, seed pelleting, and seed coating.

Leading companies profiled in the report are

BASF SE Biolchim S.p.A. Certis U.S.A. LLC DowDuPont Inc. Isagro S.p.A Koppert Biological Systems Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Syngenta UPL Valent BioSciences LLC

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Agricultural Biological Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Agricultural Biological Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Agricultural Biological Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Agricultural Biological Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Agricultural Biological Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

