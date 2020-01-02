Cling Film Market: Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2018-2023

The global market for cling films should grow from $1.1 billion in 2018 to reach $1.4 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of the study includes discussion of current and upcoming trends of cling film. In addition, raw material analysis, product life cycle analysis and competitive landscape will also be included within the scope of this study. Furthermore, understanding demand as well as supply side market trends of cling film and tracking future growth potential of the market will also be covered under the scope of the study.

Within the type of cling film, we have included PVC, PE and PVDC under the scope of the study. No other type of cling film has been considered in this study.

Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11590

Within the thickness of cling film, we have considered up to 8 microns, 8 microns to 15 microns, and greater than 15 microns. Apart from mentioned thickness, no other thickness of cling film has been considered in this study.

Within the design of cling film, we have included printed and non-printed cling film. Apart from these mentioned designs, no other designs are taken under the scope of this report.

Under the application of cling film, we have included food packaging, stationary products packaging, industrial and others (processing industry and medical applications). Apart from these mentioned applications, no other applications of cling film are considered in this study.

Under end use, cling film with applications in industries including food and beverages, consumer goods, industrial, and others (processing industries and medical sector) have been considered under the scope of this report. Apart from th mentioned end use segments, no other end uses of cling film are taken under consideration within the scope of this report.

Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. For calculating volume metric, kilotons have been used as a base unit. Therefore, volume has been presented in kilotons. 1 kiloton is equivalent to 1 million kg. 1 kiloton = 1,000 metric ton. 1 metric ton = 2,204.62 pounds

Report Includes:

– 175 tables

– An overview of the global markets and technologies for cling films

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– A look into definition, evolution and future outlook and expectations of cling film market

– Identification of potential applications of cling films in industries including food & beverages, semiconductor & electronics, and consumer goods

– Description of raw material analysis, product lifecycle analysis and key issues in global cling film market

– Profiles of the major players in the market, including AEP Industries, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., E. I. DU Pont De Nemours and Co., Folien GmbH, Mirel Vratimov A.S., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Scientex Berhad and Wrap Film Systems Ltd.

Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11590

Summary

The global cling film market was valued at REDACTED in 2017, and it is expected to increase to REDACTED in 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2018 to 2023. In terms of volume, this market was valued at REDACTED in 2017, and it is expected to increase to REDACTED in 2023, at a CAGR of REDACTED. In this report, the global cling film market has been segmented by type, thickness, design,application, end-use segment and region.

Demand for cling film is highest in North America, followed by Europe. On the basis of value and volume, North America held respective shares of REDACTED and REDACTED in the global cling film market in 2017. North America’s large market share is attributed to factors like strong demand for cling film in the food packaging sector, growing consumer demand for cling film in household usage and growing penetration of the packaged food sector in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. On the basis of value and volume, Europe is estimated to hold respective shares of REDACTED and REDACTED in the global cling film market in 2017.

In the Asia-Pacific region, demand for cling film is also growing due to an increasing penetration of the food packaging sector, rising consumer spending on packaging products for food items and growing consumer awareness regarding their benefits associated with the usage of cling film. On the basis of value and volume, the Asia-Pacific region held respective shares of REDACTED and REDACTED in the global cling film market in 2017.