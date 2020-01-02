Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Dynamics, Industry Insights And Research Forecasts 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cloud Content Delivery Network Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: Overview

This report on the global cloud content delivery network market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global cloud content delivery network market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global cloud content delivery network market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: Key Segments

The global cloud content delivery network market is segmented on the basis of type, core solution, vertical and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Standard/Non-Video CDN and Video CDN. Video CDN sub-segment would cover the content delivery of video files while Standard/Non-Video CDN sub-segment would cover the content delivery of files other than video for example text files, pdf files among others. In 2016, the Video CDN sub-segment is expected to hold the major revenue share of the market and is expected to grow at a rapid pace and also increasing its market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of core solution, the global cloud content delivery network market is segmented into Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery and Cloud Security. Based on core solution, Media Delivery sub-segment is expected to hold the major share of the market throughout the forecast period, primarily due to its critical role in delivery of media such as audio or video. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into advertising, media & entertainment, online gaming, e-commerce, education, government, healthcare and others (BFSI, IT, and travel & hospitality)). The market, based on vertical is expected to be dominated by Media & Entertainment sub-segment which also is projected to grow at rapid pace throughout the forecast period.

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the cloud content delivery network market. Porter Five Force analysis and financials are also included in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2015 – 2025 (%), segment value share contribution, 2015 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments’ market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global cloud content delivery network market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the cloud content delivery network market include Akamai Technologies, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., CDNetworks Co., Ltd., Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Corporation and Cloudflare, Inc.

The global cloud content delivery network market is segmented as below:

Global Cloud content delivery network Market, By Type

Standard/Non-Video CDN

Video CDN

Global Cloud content delivery network Market, By Core Solution

Web Performance Optimization

Media Delivery

Cloud Security

Global Cloud content delivery network Market, By Vertical

Advertising

Media & Entertainment

Online gaming

E-commerce

Education

Government

Healthcare

Others (BFSI, IT, and Travel & hospitality)

Cloud Content Delivery Network Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

