Digital Signage Market 2019 Overview by Product, Application, Vertical & Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

The study evaluate the Digital Signage Market to emerge as one of most profitable verticals, accruing immense proceeds over the estimated timeframe, recording a creditable growth rate over the estimated timespan. The development opportunities available in this business followed by the market’s regional expanse have also been included in the report. Key factors driving the digital signage market growth is increasing retail space. Growth of the retail sector is attributed to growing urbanization, increasing domestic income as well as growing demand for quality goods.

The global digital signage market has been segmented by different product, application and geography. Further, product segment of the market is bifurcated into hardware, services and software. In 2017, hardware division of the product segment was digital signage market leader, acquiring for approximately 80% of the overall market. Moreover, this particular segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the market over the forecast spell with major digital signage market share. Likewise, application segment of the digital signage market is sub-divided into retail, QSR & restaurants, education and healthcare.

Geographically, digital signage market has been segregated into several key regions covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America as well as Europe will be collectively dominating the market in upcoming years as the number of dedicated suppliers of industrial equipment and products are growing constantly. In addition, another factor boosting market in these region is rising demand for digitized display in retail sector at substantial rate.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is likely to take over the markets of Europe by the end of 2025, owing to the rising awareness amongst the populace of the region about importance of the digital signage. Furthermore, countries like China, South Korea and India are proposed to register considerable growth in the region, as a result of the growing applications across retail stores, banks, offices, hospitals as well as hospitality industry. Moreover, intensifying transportation sector in the region is expected to propel the digital signage market growth in future foresee.

Key players operating in the competitive edge of the digital signage market include Microsoft Corporation, Omnivex Corporation, ADFlow Networks, KeyWest Technology Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Winmate Communication Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation and Samsung Electronics. These companies are looking forward to introduce innovative solutions that will likely propel the business by the end of forecast spell. For example, Intel Corporation introduced Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) that enabled standardizing the design of digitized advertising.

Key segments of global digital signage market include:

Products Segment

Hardware

Services

Software

Application Segment

Retail

QSR & restaurants

Education

Healthcare

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming ‘Global Digital Signage Market’ analysis:

Analysis over future prospects as well as Global & U.S Digital Signage Market trends and Digital Signage market size 2019

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including product types, application and geographical regions.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire