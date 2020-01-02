Electric Vehicle Charging Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During – 2026

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Market was valued US$700Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$1.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.97% during a forecast.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Market is segmented into by product type, by mode of charging, By Charging Voltage Level and by region. Based on product type, Electric Vehicle Charging Market is classified into Home Charging Systems & Commercial Charging Stations. In a mode of charging type are divided into Plug-in Charging Systems & Wireless Charging Systems. In Charging Voltage Level are fragmented into Level 1 (0V-120V), Level 2 (121V-240V) & Level 3 (241V and above) Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Request a Report Sample with Toc and figures to click here: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/415

Driving factors for the electric vehicle charging market are increasing in electronic vehicle production around the global, rise in demand for eco-friendly vehicle, technological advancements aimed at developing affordable charging solutions, increase in sales of electric vehicle and Leading automakers are observed investing heavily in promoting EV charging infrastructure will boost the market in electric vehicle charging market.

Sustainable business and safety concerns can hamper the growth of Electric Vehicle Charging Market.

In terms of product type, commercial charging stations segment shares the highest market during the forecast period. Commercial charging stations are in increased deployment of charging stations at public places such as shopping malls, commercial buildings, airports, and restaurants. Cost of installation is very low for the commercial sector can boom the demand in a market.

In terms of Charging Voltage Level, Level 2 (121V-240V) segment shares the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Level 2 chargers are the most common to be available at public places. Can find easily at places like offices, grocery stores, and parking garages. Public Level 2 chargers have a standard EV connection plug that fits all current vehicles which have high demand in the market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and a strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in the sales of EV in the passengerâ€™s car segment and disposal income will affect more in this region. Japan has the highest penetration of fast electric vehicle charging stations.

General Electric Company, Evatran Group, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, EVgo, PlugInIndia, Virta, EVsolutions, BracerEV, Delta Electronics, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc, Tesla Motors, Inc., ChargePoint, Inc., Elektromotive Limited, AeroVironment, Inc., ABB Group, Delphi Automotive LLP, Siemens AG, ClipperCreek, Inc. & Chargemaster.

Scope of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Market:

Request for enquiry on This Report at: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/enquiry/415

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Product Type

Home Charging Systems

Commercial Charging Stations

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Mode of Charging

Plug-in Charging Systems

Wireless Charging Systems

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Charging Voltage Level

Level 1 (0V-120V)

Level 2 (121V-240V)

Level 3 (241V and above)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Charging Station

AC Charging Station

DC Charging Station

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Player analysed in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Market:

General Electric Company

Evatran Group, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

EVgo

PlugInIndia

Virta

EVsolutions

BracerEV

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation Plc

Tesla Motors, Inc.

ChargePoint, Inc.

Elektromotive Limited

AeroVironment, Inc.

ABB Group

Delphi Automotive LLP

Siemens AG

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Chargemaster

Browse more detail information about this report visit at: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/global-electric-vehicle-charging-market

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire