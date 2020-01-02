Engineering Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2024

Report Highlights

The global market for robotics technologies should grow from $38.1 billion in 2018 to $64.0 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% for the period of 2018-2023.

The global market for industrial furnaces should grow $10.6 billion in 2018 to $16.4 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.1% for the period of 2018-2023.

The global market for airport fuel systems should grow from $7.7 billion in 2018 to $10.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.6% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

In recent times, the engineering industry is adopting several digital technologies that includes digital sensors, robotics, AI, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D scanning, 3D printing, autonomous equipment, among others. These technical advancements help companies in improving their processes and transform the way of working in the manufacturing industry.

Manufacturers are increasingly leveraging the technologies such as robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), within an existing infrastructure. It is helping in achieving cost reduction, increased efficiency, improved safety, and product innovation. The Automation is aiding manufacturing industry for seamless production and this trend is expected to continue in near future.

In coming years, Industry 4.0 will be a new age of digitally enabled manufacturing where computers will control the automated production line. An important feature of industry 4.0 will be the presence of autonomous manufacturing methods powered by IoT. Most of the major players in the robotic industry are providing autonomous robots. With the advent of newer technologies smarter and efficient robots are being produced. Autonomous robots have many applications ranging from assembling the parts, packaging, painting, coating, couriers, and many more. The use of robots in manufacturing is expected to reduce the overall manufacturing cost.

Summary

