Flight Data Monitoring Market – Global Industry Insights Size, Trends, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast During 2019-2025



Flight data monitoring is a systematic and proactive process of gathering and analyzing data recorded during routine flights to improve flight crew performance, operating procedures, flight training, air traffic control procedures, air navigation services or aircraft maintenance and design.

Based on end user, the fleet operators segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the flight data monitoring market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Flight Data Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Flight Data Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Flight Data Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Curtiss Wright

Teledyne Controls

Safran

Guardian Mobility

Flight Data Services

Scaled Analytics

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Board

On Ground

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Operators

Drone operators

FDM Service Providers

Investigation Agencies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

