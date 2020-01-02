Food Thickeners Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2025

Global Food Thickeners Market was valued at USD 12.30 Billion in the year 2017. Global Food Thickeners Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% from 2018 to reach USD 18.72 Billion by the year 2025. The North American region holds the largest Market share in 2017 and Asia Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. The U.S. holds the major Market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

The major players in Food Thickeners Market are Cargill, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle Plc., Tic Gums, Darling Ingredients Inc., CP Kelco, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd. and other 10 companies detailed information is provided in research report. Organic growth strategies adopted by most of the top players in recent years provides comprehensive Market opportunities for the various stakeholder.

SWOT analysis of Food Thickeners Industry

Strength

Growing usage of thickeners in soups, sauces, and puddings especially in home cooking

The rise in the usage of natural thickeners

Weakness

High dosage of food thickeners has adverse health effects and its restraining growth of the Industry

Opportunity

Growing usage of thickeners in the medical treatment such as Dysphagia patients

Threats

Food thickeners need to follow strict government regulations for its varied application base

The dairy & frozen desserts segment holds the substantial Market share because of its large availability and usage across regions. The global Industry, based on source, has been segmented by Plant, by Animal, and by Microbial. The plant-sourced food thickeners dominated the global food thickeners Market in 2017 and are also the fastest-growing Market during the forecast period.

Food Thickeners Market Overview By Type

Protein

Starch

Hydrocolloid

Food Thickeners Market Overview By Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages

Sauces, Dressings, Marinades, and Gravies

Convenience & Processed Foods

Food Thickeners Market Overview By Source

Plant

Microbial

Animal

Food Thickeners Market Overview By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

