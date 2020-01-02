Foot Drop Implants Market 2018-2023

Foot drop is a gait abnormality, which causes weakness and paralysis of the muscle that lifts the front foot. It may be caused by the disorder of the nerves and might be the result of injuries, stroke or conditions such as multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Foot Drop Implants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America dominated the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The significant growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the strong focus on research and development, increase in health care spending, and growth in awareness about the abnormality. The sluggish economy might have a negative impact on the market growth of Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a high CAGR during the forecast period, primarily driven by India and China. The rising disposable income is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

In addition, a factor contributing to the market growth is rise in prevalence of diabetes that leads to diabetic retinopathy, which is one of the primary causes of foot drop.

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into functional electrical stimulators and internal fixation devices. The internal fixation devices segment is anticipated to record a significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for the devices and advantages offered by these devices such as elimination of the need to stimulate the electrodes daily. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, orthopedic centers, and palliative care centers, among others. The orthopedic centers segment is anticipated to record a high growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of foot drop cases due to injuries.

The worldwide market for Foot Drop Implants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stryker

Wright Medical

DePuy Orthopaedics

Arthrex

Bioness

Finetech Medical

Ottobock

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer-Biomet

Aap Implantate

Acumed

BioPro

Vilex

Agent Medical

Integra LifeSciences

Merete Technologies

Nextremity Solutions

Ortosintese

Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Internal Fixation Devices

Functional Electric Stimulators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Orthopedic Centers

Palliative Care Centers

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Foot Drop Implants market.

Chapter 1, to describe Foot Drop Implants Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Foot Drop Implants, with sales, revenue, and price of Foot Drop Implants, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Foot Drop Implants, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Foot Drop Implants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Foot Drop Implants sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

