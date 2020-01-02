Frozen Food Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Global Frozen Food Market was valued at USD 140.14 Billion in the year 2017. Global Frozen Food Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 204.2 Billion by the year 2025. Europe region holds the highest Market share in 2017 followed by North America while Asia-Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the estimated period with convenience as a major driving factor. The U.S. is the major Market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years. The growth factors are rising consumption and demand of ready to eat food.

The major players in Frozen Food Market are Birds Eye Foods Inc., Aryzta A.G., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bellisio Foods Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Cargill Incorporated, JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., General Mills Inc. and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report. Acquisitions and new product development are their key business strategy to gain Market share.

SWOT Analysis of Frozen Food Industry

Strength

Safe and Preservative free food

No risk of food poisoning

Weakness

An excess amount of added sodium

Artificially prepared.

Opportunity

Technology and Automation

Relaxation in Government Regulations.

A boom for Private Label frozen products

Threats

Lack of innovations

Increasing Number of Unorganized Sector

By product, frozen ready meals segment hold the highest Market share among all other frozen products in 2017 with frozen vegetables & fruits estimated to grow at highest CAGR in near future. On the other hand, Foodservice Market segment by end users types for this Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

By End Users

Foodservice Industry

Hotels, restaurants, and caterers

Retail Customers

By Product Type

Frozen Ready Meals

Fast- Food

Bakery & Desert

Frozen meat & poultry

Frozen seafood

Frozen vegetables & fruits

Frozen potatoes

Frozen Soups

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

