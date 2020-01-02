Global 3D Motion Capture Market 2019-2024 Quality Analysis, Cost Structure, Sales Channels and Key Features

The Global 3D Motion Capture Market was valued at USD 129.4 million in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 232 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.28%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). 3D motion capture (mocap) systems are a combination of multiple devices, mainly high-quality cameras, sensors, communication devices, and accessories. These systems are used to record the real-time motion of an object or individual to obtain the desired level of animation in the field of entertainment, such as films and games.

Customer expectations in the virtual reality market are currently high, which is driving significant technological innovations in the market. An industry player, Vicon conducted a survey in late 2017 and reported that 28% of respondents were actively seeking high-quality content to ensure a good VR experience.

A 3D motion-capturing system contains several different key hardware and software components, all of which must be tightly integrated, in order to provide a compelling user experience. Camera is the first component, which captures the raw data that represent the user’s actions. Generally, this raw data is then processed, in order to reduce the noise in the signal or (in the case of 3-D cameras) to compute the depth map.

Real-time measurement and kinematic analysis of the human body’s movement, brain activity, eye movement, muscle recruitment, and external forces acting on the body are achieved using the broadest range of hardware available in the market.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585496

Scope of the Report

3D motion capture, sometimes referred to as mo-cap or mocap, for short, is the process of recording the movement of objects or people. It is used in military, entertainment, sports, medical applications, and for the validation of computer vision and robotics. In film-making and video game development, it refers to the process of recording actions of human actors and using that information to animate digital characters. When it includes face and fingers or captures subtle expressions, it is often referred to as performance capture. In many fields, motion capture is sometimes called motion tracking.

Key Market Trends

Camera Hardware Type to Hold Significant Share

In order to extract complex human motion precisely, multiple cameras are often used to capture video sequences, after which the tracking and reconstruction of human motion can be achieved, by virtue of the multi-view video sequences.

The self-occlusion problem that occurs during tracking can also be solved with the multi-view pattern. Multiple views essentially mean that the same scene is captured with the same sampling rate from different viewpoints.

While marker-based motion capture systems have been used for tracking of worker movements and interaction with the aid of digital models until now, with the advent of markerless tracking technologies, like the Kinect depth cameras, the preference of consumers has shifted to markerless tracking technologies, due to their reduced cost, ease of use, and the absence of cumbersome suits and markers.

OptiTrack, one of the largest motion capture providers in the world, offers high-performance optical tracking at the most affordable prices in the industry, by providing high-speed tracking cameras, which are characterized by their preciseness and small set-up areas.

North America Region to Account for Largest Share

3D motion capture in the United States has become increasingly popular, as its demand is increasing in many applications, such as in the entertainment and advertising markets, and also in several areas of health and sports.

Further, the presence of major 3D motion capture vendors, such as Vicon Motion Systems Inc., OptiTrack, PhaseSpace Inc., and Motion Analysis Corporation, coupled with the adoption of new technological innovations in relevant fields, is aiding the market.

Moreover, the increasing the usage of 3D motion capture cameras in movies and sports is also expected to aid the growth of the market in the United States. Additionally, the presence of major film production houses, such as Disney and Marvel, coupled with the increasing 3D motion capture-based CGI in movies, is anticipated to have a significant effect on the market.

Canada is one of the most significant markets for 3D motion capture, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment, advertising, and medical industries.

To grasp this opportunity, Mimic has invested in Vicon Vantage cameras and VFX mocap software, to offer enormous services to fit any production’s needs, budgets, and time constraints. Furthermore, major gaming companies, such as Ubisoft Entertainment SA, established a new state-of-the-art studio in Toronto in 2012, in order to incorporate more realistic actions and emotions into the video games it produces.

Competitive Landscape

The 3D motion capture market is moderately fragmented. The market comprises several global and regional players, a fairly-contested market space, and is witnessing a rise in the number of smaller and more technologically advanced players.

The firm-concentration ratio is expected to record high growth over the forecast period, partly because, several software firms are looking at this market as a lucrative opportunity. Some of the key players in the 3D motion capture market are Codamotion and Motion Analysis Corporation. Some of the key developments in the market include:

Noraxon USA Inc. introduced USB-Powered Compact HD Camera System, with Integrated LED for Biomechanics Research.

Leyard (OptiTrack) company launched a new Skeletal Tracking for multi-player virtual reality experiences and also enabled whole-body tracking in multiplayer virtual reality.

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3585496

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire