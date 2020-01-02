Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Outlook: Global Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2025

Contactless payment is gradually becoming an important part of the payments process in various industries. Consumers along with businesses are rapidly accepting various ways that are highly safe and convenient for the payment of their purchases via contactless methods including contactless wearable devices, contactless card (RFID/NFC), and devoted contactless mobile payment apps, by making use of the RFID or NFC technologies.
The global Contactless Payment Transaction market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Contactless Payment Transaction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contactless Payment Transaction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Contactless Payment Transaction in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Contactless Payment Transaction manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Barclays
Apple Inc
Gemalto NV
Heartland Payment Systems Inc
Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
Ingenico Group
On Track Innovations Ltd
Inside Secure
Samsung Electronics Ltd
Wirecard AG
Verifone Systems Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Wearable Devices
Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)
Contactless Mobile Payment
Segment by Application
Transport
Hospitality
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail
