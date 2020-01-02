Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Outlook: Global Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2025

Contactless payment is gradually becoming an important part of the payments process in various industries. Consumers along with businesses are rapidly accepting various ways that are highly safe and convenient for the payment of their purchases via contactless methods including contactless wearable devices, contactless card (RFID/NFC), and devoted contactless mobile payment apps, by making use of the RFID or NFC technologies.

The global Contactless Payment Transaction market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Contactless Payment Transaction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contactless Payment Transaction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Contactless Payment Transaction in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Contactless Payment Transaction manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Contactless Payment Transaction

1.1 Definition of Contactless Payment Transaction

1.2 Contactless Payment Transaction Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wearable Devices

1.2.3 Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)

1.2.4 Contactless Mobile Payment

1.3 Contactless Payment Transaction Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transport

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.3.4 Media and Entertainment

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Retail

1.4 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Contactless Payment Transaction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Contactless Payment Transaction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Contactless Payment Transaction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Contactless Payment Transaction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Contactless Payment Transaction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Contactless Payment Transaction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structur

Continued….

