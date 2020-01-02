Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Market industry top manufactures, size, overview, share, growth, trends and Outlook 2019-2025

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

The global Industrial Gas Cylinder market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Gas Cylinder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Gas Cylinder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial Gas Cylinder in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial Gas Cylinder manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sinomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

Praxair Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Lianzhong Composites

Avanco Group

Ullit

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Industrial Gas Cylinder

1.1 Definition of Industrial Gas Cylinder

1.2 Industrial Gas Cylinder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.2.4 Type 3

1.2.5 Type 4

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Industrial Gas Cylinder Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Industrial Gas Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Industrial Gas Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Industrial Gas Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Industrial Gas Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Industrial Gas Cylinder

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Gas Cylind

Continued….

