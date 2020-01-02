Global Laboratory Electric Balance Market 2020 | Current Trend, Increasing Demand, Competitive Analysis, Technology Development, Business Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2025

This report studies the Laboratory Electric Balance market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Laboratory Electric Balance in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

A&D Company Ltd.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Acculab Inc.

Avery Weigh-Tronix Inc.

Adam Equipment Co.

BEL Engineering srl

Bonso Electronics Ltd.

CAS Corp.

Contech Instruments Ltd.

Gram Precision S.L.

Intelligent Weighing Technology Inc.

Kern & Sohn GmbH

Ohaus Corp.

Precisa Gravimetrics AG

RADW AG

Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Setra Systems Inc.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Top Loading Balance

Analytical Balance

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceutical Research

Scientific Research

Industrial

Food Research

Educational Research

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Laboratory Electric Balance market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Laboratory Electric Balance market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Laboratory Electric Balance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laboratory Electric Balance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Laboratory Electric Balance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laboratory Electric Balance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Laboratory Electric Balance market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Laboratory Electric Balance market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Laboratory Electric Balance Market Overview

1.1 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Overview

1.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Top Loading Balance

1.2.2 Analytical Balance

1.3 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Price by Type

1.4 North America Laboratory Electric Balance by Type

1.5 Europe Laboratory Electric Balance by Type

1.6 South America Laboratory Electric Balance by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Electric Balance by Type

Chapter Two: Global Laboratory Electric Balance Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Laboratory Electric Balance Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Laboratory Electric Balance Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laboratory Electric Balance Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Laboratory Electric Balance Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 A&D Company Ltd.

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 A&D Company Ltd. Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Sartorius AG

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Sartorius AG Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Acculab Inc.

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Acculab Inc. Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Avery Weigh-Tronix Inc.

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Avery Weigh-Tronix Inc. Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Adam Equipment Co.

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Adam Equipment Co. Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 BEL Engineering srl

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 BEL Engineering srl Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Bonso Electronics Ltd.

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Bonso Electronics Ltd. Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 CAS Corp.

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Laboratory Electric Balance Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 CAS Corp. Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Contech Instruments Ltd.

3.12 Gram Precision S.L.

3.13 Intelligent Weighing Technology Inc.

3.14 Kern & Sohn GmbH

3.15 Ohaus Corp.

3.16 Precisa Gravimetrics AG

3.17 RADW AG

3.18 Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

3.19 Setra Systems Inc.

Chapter Four: Laboratory Electric Balance Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Laboratory Electric Balance Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Laboratory Electric Balance Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Electric Balance Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Laboratory Electric Balance Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Electric Balance Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Laboratory Electric Balance Application

5.1 Laboratory Electric Balance Segment by Application

5.1.1 Pharmaceutical Research

5.1.2 Scientific Research

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Food Research

5.1.5 Educational Research

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Laboratory Electric Balance by Application

5.4 Europe Laboratory Electric Balance by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Electric Balance by Application

5.6 South America Laboratory Electric Balance by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Electric Balance by Application

Chapter Six: Global Laboratory Electric Balance Market Forecast

6.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Laboratory Electric Balance Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Top Loading Balance Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Analytical Balance Growth Forecast

6.4 Laboratory Electric Balance Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Forecast in Pharmaceutical Research

6.4.3 Global Laboratory Electric Balance Forecast in Scientific Research

Chapter Seven: Laboratory Electric Balance Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Laboratory Electric Balance Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Laboratory Electric Balance Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

