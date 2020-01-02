Global Nutraceuticals Market 2019 Industry Report Has Forecasts CAGR in 7.1% Value for the Period – 2027

The term nutraceutical combines two words nutrient (a nourishing food component) and pharmaceutical (a medical drug). A nutraceutical is also known as bioceutical. A nutraceutical is any substance that is a food or part of food that delivers health or medical benefits, including the treatment and prevention of disease. Its group of products that are more than food but less than pharmaceuticals. Nutraceuticals may be used to improve health, increase life expectancy, prevent chronic diseases, delay the aging process, or support the structure or function of the body.

The global nutraceuticals market was valued at US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for nutraceuticals in the dietary supplements industry across the globe is driving the need for the nutraceuticals market. Moreover, increasing health diseases such as obesity, cholesterol, high blood pressure & diabetes is expected to fuel the nutraceuticals market in the upcoming period. Furthermore, growing health care cost worldwide is also projected to influence the nutraceuticals market significantly. Due to the wide range of application of nutraceuticals in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, animal feed additives and various personal products, in turn, are anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:

Alticor Inc.

BASF S.A.

Cargill Incorporated

Danone S.A.

Dean Foods

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

The global nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceutical. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy.

The report analyzes factors affecting Nutraceuticals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Nutraceuticals market in these regions.

