Global Robotic End-Effectors Market Size 2025 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and more

End effectors, also known as End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT), are devices that are attached to end of a robotic arm. They are designed and used to act as robot wrists that interact with the environment. An end-effector is one of the prime parts and an important component of the robotic system. Advent of technology has led to improvement in end-effector to execute different set of tasks according to the program. Robots with multiple arms comprise multiple end-

The global Robotic End-Effectors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Robotic End-Effectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Robotic End-Effectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Robotic End-Effectors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Robotic End-Effectors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schunk

Festo

SMC

Robotiq

Zimmer

Destaco

ATI Industrial Automation

EMI

IAI

Applied Robotics

Schmalz

RAD

FIPA

SAS Automation

Bastian Solutions

Soft Robotics

Grabit

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Robot Grippers

Robotic Tools

Segment by Application

Automotive

Semiconductor And Electronics

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Machinery

Logistics

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Robotic End-Effectors

1.1 Definition of Robotic End-Effectors

1.2 Robotic End-Effectors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Robot Grippers

1.2.3 Robotic Tools

1.3 Robotic End-Effectors Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Semiconductor And Electronics

1.3.4 Food And Beverage

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Industrial Machinery

1.3.7 Logistics

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Robotic End-Effectors Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Robotic End-Effectors Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Robotic End-Effectors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Robotic End-Effectors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Robotic End-Effectors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Robotic End-Effectors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Robotic End-Effectors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Robotic End-Effectors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Robotic End-Eff

Continued….

