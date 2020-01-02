GNSS Chip Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017-2023

Global GNSS Chip Market was valued at USD 3.73 Billion for the year 2017. GNSS Chip Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2018 to reach USD 5.68 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017. While Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. The U.S. is the major market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

On the other hand, surveying segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth is expected due to developments in sectors like construction, marine, infrastructure monitoring, mine surveying and urban development plans like smart city concepts. Thus, GNSS chip market has a solid growth potential in developing and developed countries across the globe.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078995

The major market players in GNSS chip market are Broadcom Corporation, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, U-Blox Holdings AG, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Telit Communications PLC, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Mediatek Inc. (Other 13 companies is provided in research report). Growing research and development expenditures to address changing demand of consumers, new product launches in recent years are some of the key market drivers. In the last 5 years, growth strategy like acquisition was adopted by most of the top manufacturers to reduce competition & expand the distribution network.

The Location-Based Services segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The Location Based Services include applications that are supported by devices like smartphones, tablets, personal tracking devices, and wearables. With the increasing number of smartphone users and developments in different sectors like transportation, Location-Based Segment is expected to hold the highest market share.

By Receiver

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Beidou Navigation Satellite System

Global Navigation Satellite System (GloNASS)

Galileo

By Implementation Type

Road Construction

Railways

Agriculture

Others

By Product

Smartphones

Tablets

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

By Application

Navigation

Surveying

Mapping

Weather Forecasting

Telematics

Location Based Services

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078995

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire