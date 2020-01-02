Image Recognition Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025 | Top Key Players- IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm Incorporated, Google, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, etc

Image Recognition Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Image recognition technology detects and identifies objects and features in a digital image and works with the help of various types of algorithms, such as pattern matching and gradient matching, optical character recognition, and face recognition. It has numerous applications such as publishing, traffic management, advertising, e-commerce, and security. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and various variables in image with the help of artificial intelligence. Companies are using huge digital data to bring better and niftier facilities to customers. Image recognition is used to perform several machine-based visual tasks, which include performing image content search and guiding autonomous robots, labeling the content of images with meta-tags, self-driving cars, and accident avoidance systems, and others.

The market is driven by factors such as ongoing technological advancements in image recognition and rise in demand for image recognition applications in media, retail, and marketing. However, high product cost coupled with image recognition system act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, surge in need for using data analytics is believed to create significant demand for the image recognition market. Besides, rise in adoption of facial recognition access systems as compared to card systems in residences and industries provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global image recognition market is segmented based on deployment mode, component, industry verticals, technology, applications, and regions. Based on deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on premise. In terms of component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into object detection, QR/barcode recognition, facial recognition, pattern recognition, and optical character recognition. Based on application, scanning & imaging, security & surveillance, image search, augmented reality, marketing & advertisement. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Key Players:

The global image recognition market is dominated by the key players such as IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, LTU technologies, Catchoom Technologies S.L., and Intel Corporation.

Key Benefits for Image Recognition Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global image recognition market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global image recognition industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global image recognition market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

