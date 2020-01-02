Japan Proton Therapy Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2018-2025

The report titled “Japan Proton Therapy Market Research Report 2018” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and future outlook for proton therapy in Japan. The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

Long–term Growth Projection:

• Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric Agree to Integrate Proton Therapy System Business

• Japan is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the proton therapyindustry.

• The potential Japan proton therapy market is likely to reach more than USD 3 Billion by 2025

• Mitsubishi Electric is a technology leader in the field of proton therapy in Japan.

• Hitachi has thesecond highest share in the treatment rooms segment.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of Japan proton therapy center (installed base) and treatment room by company. The report also provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies.

The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms, current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on number of patients treated at Japan proton therapy centers from 2008 to 2016.

The report also includes assessment of Japan reimbursement scenario, proton therapy clinical trials and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Japan proton therapy market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Japan proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, Japan proton therapy centers developed by the companies and recent development & trends of the proton therapy market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Mitsubishi Electric,Hitachi, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. and Ion Beam Applications(IBA)

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Proton Therapy Current Applications

• Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

• Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis: By Company

• Market Size & Analysis: Japan Proton Therapy (2012 – 2025)

• Market Opportunity Assessment: Japan Proton Therapy (2012 – 2025)

• Japan Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Japan Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company

•Japan Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy

Accelerator

• Japan Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers (2008 – 2016)

• Japan Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

• Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

• Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country

• Proton Therapy Market – Major Deals

• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Japan Proton Therapy Market

• Major Companies Analysis

