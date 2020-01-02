Machine Learning as a Service Market Progressive Industry Research Report Outlook to 2025 | Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services

Machine Learning as a Service Market valued approximately 0.87 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 43.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Machine learning as a service is a significant range of solutions and services that are offered by cloud service providers. The tools offered by service providers include APIs, data visualization, natural language processing, face recognition, deep learning, and predictive analytics. The main benefit associated with these services is that the customers are able to quickly start with machine learning with no need to install or download any software on their servers.

The regional analysis of Machine Learning as a Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Machine Learning as a Service Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Machine Learning as a Service market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Machine Learning as a Service Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Machine Learning as a Service Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Machine Learning as a Service Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

BigML

FICO

Yottamine Analytics

Ersatz Labs

Predictron Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Software Tools

– Cloud and Web-based Application Programming Interface (APIs)

– Others

By Application:

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Healthcare & Life Sciences

– Telecom

– BFSI

– Others (Energy & Utilities, Education, Government)

