Nanoclay Reinforcement Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis by 2025

The global nanoclay reinforcement market size is estimated to be worth USD 9.1 billion by 2025. Chemical resistance, thermal stability, mechanical strength, and anti-corrosiveness are the properties that make it a preferred material in various end-user industries. The growing demand for nanocomposites is another factor driving the global nanoclay reinforcement market growth.

Adroit Market Research published a market research report on, “Global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Size 2017 and Segmentation By Application (Automotive Parts, Coatings, Packaging, and Others), by End-User Industry (Construction, Automotive, Marine, Electronic Components & Appliances, Military & Defence and Others), and by Region with Forecast From 2018 to 2025”. Dynamics of leading end-user industries have been thoroughly studied and analyzed to understand the global nanoclay reinforcement market growth. The market volume and revenue forecast is provided up to 2025 starting with historical patterns from 2015. The global nanoclay reinforcement market share has also been estimated on the basis of its demand in developed as well as developing economies. The global nanoclay reinforcement market demand is evaluated taking into consideration the current and emerging trends from various geographies. Furthermore, the study covers the nanoclay reinforcement market trends pertaining to key regions.

Automotive parts segment is projected to be the fastest growing application with an estimated demand of 534.2 kilo tons by 2025. The automotive industry is not untouched by the brewing revolution in nanotechnology. Nanotechnology enhanced materials have already started witnessing improved performance and cost-effectiveness of automobiles. Automobile manufacturers employ nanoclay to produce interior and exterior body parts of vehicles. The polymer nanocomposites improve the performance of existing technologies in applications such as exhaust systems and catalytic converters, engines and powertrains, paints and coatings, tires, lighter but stronger materials, suspension and braking systems, electric and electronic equipment, or frames and body parts.

There is currently a growing interest to reduce the weight of the components in a car to reduce fuel consumption. In 1989, Toyota commercially used the first nylon 6-clay nanocomposites, followed by General Motor in 2002, with a thermoplastic filled with 3% nanoclays for a step-assist. In Europe, the use of polymer nanocomposites in the automotive industry continues to increase in order to replace other conventional composites, which reduce vehicle weight and increase mileage.

The competitive landscape of the global nanoclay reinforcement market is fragmented with a large number of players with a global presence. The key players covered in the nanoclay reinforcement market analysis includes Minerals Technologies Inc., BYK Additives, Nanophase Technologies, 3M ESPE, Laviosa Chimica Mineraria SpA, Powdermet, Inframat Corporation, Hybrid Plastics, Axson Technologies SA, Zyvex Technologies and Du Pont (E.I) De Nemours among others.

The key drivers of the use of nanocomposite polymer components in the automotive industry are vehicle weight reduction, improved engine efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, and higher performance. Furthermore, nanoclay reinforcement provides excellent dispersion and exfoliation, reduced relative heat release, reduced weight, and excellent flame retardant synergy. Increasing research and development in nanotechnology is likely to offer enormous potential for the global nanoclay reinforcement market demand in automotive parts application.

Military & defense accounted for 12.4% of the global nanoclay reinforcement market share, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The aerospace and defense sector is projected to have enormous potential in the nanoclay reinforcement market. NASA considers miniaturization as the key to explore new frontiers in space and this has created a need for light-weight and small sensors and materials, which have advanced electronic and photonic systems for navigation and communication. This has propelled the global nanoclay reinforcement market demand.

In addition to this, the defense sector is investing extensively in nanoclays. For instance, the United States Army chose MIT to create molecular lightweight materials to equip future foot soldiers with uniforms and equipment that can heal them, protect them from chemical and biological warfare. These materials are being increasingly used on account of their ability to improve efficiency and performance of renewable energy devices as well as improve the level of safety in various aerospace and military applications.

The nanoclay reinforcement market demand in North America is driven by the surging demand from the automotive industry and packaging segment. The growing importance of nanotechnology and government support for the development of nanoparticles is expected to augment nanoclay reinforcement market growth in the region. North America is projected to hold a valuation of USD 2.98 billion by 2025. Government initiatives around the world to support different investments in nanotechnology research and development are also expected to boost the global nanoclay reinforcement market growth.

