Oncology Information Systems Market Overview, Analysis and Trends | Registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025

Oncology Information Systems Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global oncology information systems market was valued at $2,622 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $4,569 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. Patient portfolios are managed by software termed as oncology information systems across the healthcare settings, such as clinics, hospitals, and research laboratories. In addition, this software are used to predict treatment outcomes, plan the patient’s treatment accordingly, and exchange cancer patient information among the overall healthcare organizations. These advantages improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients. Oncology information systems help physicians and surgeons to choose the most appropriate therapy to improve the survival rate of the cancer patients. The availability of a variety of cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and presence of huge cancer population base are the major factors that drive the market growth.

Get Sample of the Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658907/sample

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the benefits offered by oncology information systems over conventional methods of record keeping and treatment planning. Furthermore, surge in prevalence of cancer and increase in technological advancements, such as incorporation of patient portals, are expected to boost the market growth. Use of oncology information systems to treat rare cancer and further improvements in the technology by use of artificial intelligence are expected to present various opportunities for market expansion. However, dearth of healthcare IT professionals and high costs associated with oncology information systems are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global oncology information systems market is segmented based on product & service, application, end user, and region. Based on product & service, it is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further divided into patient information systems and treatment planning systems, while the services segment includes consulting/optimization services, implementation services, and maintenance services. The market is studied across applications such as radiation, medical, and surgical oncology. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital & oncology clinic and research center. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Inquire for Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658907/buying

Key Benefits for Oncology Information Systems Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global oncology information systems market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire