Payment Gateway Market Growth, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Payment gateway market is expected to grow US$ 86.9 billion by 2025 from US$ 30.6 billion in 2016. Hosted payment gateway is expected to continue its dominance. Currently, more than 50% of the payment gateway deployments are hosted. Hosted payment gateways are the most convenient and economic gateways, that are not only highly secure but customizable and user-friendly. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of hosted payment gateways more attractive among the organizations.

The List of Companies

1. Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd.

2. PayPal Payments Pvt. Ltd

3. PayUMoney

4. BillDesk

5. CCAvenue

6. Ingenico Group (EBS)

7. Instamojo Technologies Pvt Ltd.

8. One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd

9. TimesofMoney Ltd.

10. CyberSource

11. HDFC Payment Gateways

12. Oxigen Services(India) Private Limited.

13. MASTERCARD Gateways ( MIGS)

Payment gateway market by type is segmented into hosted payment gateway, non-hosted payment gateway, direct payment gateway and platform based payment gateway. Payment gateway solutions have accomplished several crucial tasks in online purchasing & transaction management. Rather than transmitting payments (this is the role of dedicated payment processors), payment gateway solutions authorize the funds being transferred to the seller and do so in a secure and convenient manner for the buyer. Almost all the types are increasingly demanding payment gateway capabilities that improve the payment convenience while limiting security risks.

