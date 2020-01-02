Power GaN Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027 : FUJITSU, CREE , TOSHIBA

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a new material with improved performance in comparison to semiconductor devices such as SiC and GaAS. The market for Power GaN is anticipated to flourish in the near future attributed to its better performance, increasing commercial applications, as well as increasing demand for wireless charging. However, factors such as inadequate availability of GaN material may hamper the market growth.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Power GaN Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Power GaN Market”.

Companies Mentioned:-

1. EFFICIENT POWER CONVERSION CORPORATION

2. FUJITSU

3. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

4. CREE INC.

5. MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

6. TOSHIBA CORP.

7. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY

8. GAN SYSTEMS

9. VISIC TECHNOLOGIES

10. NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Power GaN Market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Power GaN Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Power GaN at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Power GaN Market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the Power GaN market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the Power GaN market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Power GaN market in these regions.



Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the Power GaN Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Power GaN Market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of Power GaN Market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Power GaN Market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

