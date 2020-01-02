Specialty and High Performance Films Market 2020 Emerging Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2025

The global specialty and high performance films market size is projected to be valued USD 56.3 billion by 2025, driven by growing demand for packaging films in food & beverage, agriculture, and personal care industries. Additionally, the positive economic outlook of developing economies, consumer spending behavior and growth of the construction, automotive, and electronics end-use industries also vary the changes in consumption and investment patterns of specialty and high performance films.

Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/797

Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size 2017 by Product (Polycarbonate, Fluoropolymer, Polyester, Nylon, and Others), by Applications (Safety and Security, Decorative, Barrier, Microporous and Others), by End-Use (Construction, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Personal Care Products, Automobiles and Others), Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global specialty and high performance films market size is provided after the extensive analysis of the packaging industry. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the product development, expansion strategies of specialty film in the global specialty and high performance films industry. The report also covers the global specialty and high performance films market share across different geographies with a deep down analysis of the competitive landscape and behavior of market participants along the value chain. The global specialty and high performance films market value and volume have been provided in the study.

The growth of the flexible packaging industry on account of its rising demand in food and beverage is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of plastic films industry in coming years. However stringent regulations especially in Europe over the use of plastic films on the back of growing environmental concerns is poised to restrain the specialty and high performance films industry growth in the coming years.

Lucrative opportunities in the meat, seafood and poultry market such as increasing adoption of the retort, heat-and-eat packaging pouches, as well as the snack food involving the use of high barrier packaged transparent pouches for snack nuts, chip, and popcorn bags also accelerates the specialty and high performance films market value. On the other hand, ongoing research and development leading to the development of recyclable and bio-degradable films are expected to open new lucrative opportunities for the specialty and high performance films market in the near future.

Browse the complete report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/specialty-and-high-performance-films-market

In 2017, polyester films accounted for the majority of the specialty and high performance films market share, growing with a revenue CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. Polyester films are utilized on the top side of plastic containers and lend a certain degree of peel-ability with very high seal integrity. Thermal stability and flexibility offered by the polyamide and nylon films enhance its use in the applications where long product shelf life is important.

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest specialty and high performance films market share (approximately 33%) in 2017 and is expected to follow this trend in the coming years. The strong growth of the automotive industry and its aftermarket in the developing Asian countries drive the specialty and high performance market size in this region. Additionally, due to the strong demand and growth of the flexible packaging printing and converting industry in India, industry leaders of BOPP and BOPET packaging films are now focussing on increasing their production capacities by adding new state-of-the-art lines. An added feature of capacity enhancement is the setup of new metalizing and coating product lines in the facility of the specialty packaging films. For instance, in March 2017, Cosmo Films expanded its existing BOPP film production by the installation of its 10th startup, 10.4-meter BOPP line. With the installation of this facility, the company is expected to increase its annual capacity by 40%, thus, taking it to 196,000 metric tonnes, from previous 136,000 metric tonnes.

The global specialty and high performance films market is highly competitive owing to the presence of a large number of players in the value chain. Also, suppliers are seeking the niche markets of polyester and polyamide films since these markets reflect promising opportunities for market development. Some of the key players present in the market include Bayer AG, Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Evonik Industries, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywell International, Inc., and The 3M Company.

Key segments of the global specialty and high performance films market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Polyester

Nylon

Fluoropolymer

Polycarbonate

Others (PI, PP, COC, PEN)

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Barrier

Safety and security

Decorative

Microporous

Others

End-Use Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Packaging

Personal care products

Electrical & electronic

Automobiles

Construction

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Market Overview, By Product

Chapter 5. Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Market Overview, By end-use industry

Chapter 7. Market Overview, by region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/797

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire