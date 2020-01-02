Terra Satellite Monitors Storm Sarai moves from Fiji

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Tropical storm Sarai was traced on December 30 by NASA’s Terra satellite. The storm was moving towards Tonga, away from Fiji. The moderate imaging spectroradiometer instrument flies on a terra satellite owned by NASA provided a visible photo of storm Sarai having flaring convention with strong thunderstorms around the lower part of the center. The storm appeared stretched, meaning it was becoming weaker.

10 a.m. 13th December 2019, EST (1500 UTC), Joint Typhoon Warning Center reported that the Tropical Cyclone Sarai was moving near 22.1 degrees south latitude as well as 176.4 degrees west longitude at a slower pace than its average speed. This distance from west-southwest of Niue is around 403 nautical miles. The Maximum knot that can be sustained by winds is 45 knots, which is equal to 52 mph; this means the storm was becoming weak.

Sarai is estimated to change direction towards the northeast as well as pass just north of the Tonga and Niue in few coming days early next year. These islands of Tonga and Niue should expect rough sea, from hiding tides too strong waves, the tropical storm that will cause strong winds

