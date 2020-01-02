Threat Intelligence Market Trends, Growth Strategy With Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Fireeye, Trend Micro, Juniper Networks

Threat intelligence, also called as cyber threat intelligence refers to an organized, analyzed as well as refined information regarding current or potential attacks which threaten an organization. Threat Intelligence helps the organizations to understand the risks related to severe external threats including advanced persistent threats, zero-day threats, and exploits. However, this also includes partner and internal threats, threat intelligence is more emphasized on identifying threats which are more vulnerable to affect a specific organization’s environment. Threat intelligence comprises of detailed information regarding particular threats to facilitate an organization safeguard itself from the attack types that could do them the utmost damage.

SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market. The Threat Intelligence Market report exhaustively covers strategic moves adopted by various key players such as new product launches, joint ventures, product developments, merges and accusations among others in the last two to three that impacts the Threat Intelligence Market. The report focuses on major five geographical regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, which are further sub-segmented into 17 major countries.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Threat Intelligence Market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

Emerging cybercrime worldwide, as well as growing government data security regulations, are the major driver propelling the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of threat intelligence by SMEs is also, driving the market for threat intelligence. However, lack of skilled workforce and budget constraints of the organizations are some of the restraints hampering the market growth.

The List of Companies

1. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

2. IBM Corporation

3. Dell Technologies, Inc.

4. Symantec Corporation

5. Fireeye, Inc.

6. Trend Micro, Inc.

7. Juniper Networks, Inc.

8. McAfee, LLC

9. Webroot Inc.

10. Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global threat intelligence market based on solution, deployment and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall threat intelligence market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

