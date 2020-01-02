Tullow Oil Shares Drop as Guyana Offshore Reservoir Discovery Comes in Below Pre-Drill Estimates

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Shares of Tullow Oil (TLW.L) slumped amid below-average trading volume early on Thursday after the firm said that a reservoir it discovered at an offshore Guyana oil well was “below pre-drill estimates.”

The Africa-focused firm with headquarters in London, UK, said in a statement that the Carapa-1 exploration well has encountered about four meters of net oil pay based on preliminary interpretation, according to a statement.

Tullow, which is awaiting a detailed laboratory analysis of the oil quality, said rig site testing had indicated that the sulfur content was less than 1%.

“While net pay and reservoir development at this location are below our pre-drill estimates, we are encouraged to find good quality oil which proves the extension of the prolific Cretaceous play into our acreage,” Chief Operating Officer Mark MacFarlane said in a statement.

Tullow Guyana holds a 37.5% stake in the well, which was drilled to a depth of 3,290 meters.

“We will now integrate the results of the three exploration wells drilled in adjacent licenses into our Guyana and Suriname geological and geophysical models before deciding the future work program,” MacFarlane said.

