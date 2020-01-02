Tunnel And Metro Market 2018-2023

Tunnel and Metro generically refers to tunnel and metro ventilation equipment. This report mainly covers ventilation fan usde in tunnel and metro ventilation.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tunnel and Metro in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the Tunnel and Metro industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 49.33 % of the revenue market. Regionally Asia-Pacific is the leader in the whole Tunnel and Metro market in 2016 with a revenue of 310.44M USD.

The sales of Tunnel and Metro increased from 14.09 K units in 2012 to 18.7 K units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.31%.

In Asia-Pacific, China occupied 54.96% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Japan and India, which respectively account for around 25.52% and 6.73% of the regional industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Tunnel and Metro is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2023, from 430 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Systemair

Jindun

ShangFeng

Kruger Ventilation

TLT-Turbo GmbH

Zhonglian Wind

NanFeng

Yilida

WITT & SOHN

Flkt Woods

Howden

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Axial Flow Fans

Jet Fans

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tunnel

Metro

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tunnel and Metro market.

Chapter 1, to describe Tunnel and Metro Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Tunnel and Metro, with sales, revenue, and price of Tunnel and Metro, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tunnel and Metro, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Tunnel and Metro market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tunnel and Metro sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

