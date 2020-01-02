Wear Plate Market Global Analysis 2018-2023

Wear Plates are carbon steels used in high abrasion environments, such as in mining equipment, shredders or dumper bodies. Their wear resistance is typically measured in terms of indentation hardness.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wear Plate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market of global Wear Plate is relatively concentrated. SSAB and JFE are the largest supplier with market share of 21.35% and 11.18% respectively in 2016. Other leading companies include ThyssenKrupp, Dillinger, etc.

Geographically, Europe region is the large production area with 40.82% of total production in 2016 while North America is the followed with 19.75%.

Speaking of consumption, Europe region ranked first globally with 32.09% of total consumption in 2016. Other main consumption areas include China, North America and Japan.

The worldwide market for Wear Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 3040 million US$ in 2023, from 2790 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SSAB

JFE

ThyssenKrupp

Dillinger

ArcelorMittal

Essar Steel Algoma

NSSMC

Wuyang Steel

Xinyu Iron & Steel

NLMK Clabecq

Baosteel Group

Baohua Resistant Steel

Bisalloy

ANSTEEL

TISCO

Bisalloy Jigang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Under HBW 400

HBW 400-500

Above HBW 500

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mining

Construction

Others

