Whey Protein Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Applications, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Whey protein industry research report, provides deep insights into the market landscape, its segments, and their market share. Our research experts segment this market into whey protein market applications and four main types being whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, hydrolyzed whey protein, and demineralized whey protein. Of the whey protein market types, whey protein concentrate accounted for the largest market share in 2019, however, the whey protein isolate segment is expected to have the largest market share by 2025.

Global Whey Protein Market Analysis by Regional Landscape, Production, Rising Trend and Growth Prospects 2019-2025. Factors like increase in the applications of whey in the products of food & beverage are expected to boost the growth of the whey protein market globally in the coming years.

Growth in the demand for the products of dairy, trends in the wellness and health, increase in the market for pediatric foods and rise in the popularity of consumption of protein are the factors that are driving the global whey protein market growth.

Growth in the market of clinical nutrition is fueling the consumption of the whey protein in medicines for premature babies, older population, malnutrition and more. Wide investments in the R&D from the government and manufacturers witnessing for the applications of whet proteins in the treatment of cancer, chronic stress, heart diseases and is anticipated to continue the steady rate of growth in the whey protein market. The culture of healthy snacks has created a wide platform for the products of whey because of the advantage of cost and convenience. This trend of the customer is projected to show a steady growth in the whey protein industry. Another factor that is driving the global whey protein market growth is demand from the infant formula sector.

Global whey protein market trends are increasing in the demand for the mature functional food industry, health awareness and rise in the demand for dietary proteins are encouraging the whey protein market growth positively. Factors that are responsible for the growth of whey protein products are a prepared base of customer and the equipped availability of resources. Growth in the purchasing power in the evolving regions of Asia are leading towards the shift of diet towards the protein-rich diet, results in the rise in the whey protein market growth.

Increase in the average of the geriatric population the global whey protein market was anticipated to experience the maximum growth in the coming years. On adding, whey protein market trends that are estimated to boost the whey protein market is the fitness center and health club. Moreover, the strong interest of the young generation towards the nutrition & sports is likely to increase the whey protein market over the forecast period.

Of volatile raw materials are the main drawback that is hampering the growth of whey protein market growth. Shortage for the raw materials, supply, and demand for the whey proteins like fertilizers, grains, oil, and milk. The overall price of ingredients of animal protein is higher than the ingredients of plant proteins. Consequently, customers may shift to plant proteins from animal proteins like whey protein. Increase in the working women is responsible for the growth of global whey protein market. Because of the time limitations and work pressure, women are mostly using the infant formula as the alternative for breast milk. Ingredients of whey protein have the large content of nutrition that is necessary for the growth of the baby. Europe and APAC are the regions that are leading the global whey protein market growth.

Global whey protein market is segmented into application, type, price, and region. Based on application, the whey protein market is divided into nutritional, food, healthcare, personal care, feed, and pharmaceutical industry. By type, the market is divided into demineralized whey protein (DWP), whey protein concentrate (WPC), hydrolyzed whey protein (HWP) and whey protein isolate (WPI). On the basis of price, the market is divided into low, economy and premium.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of global whey protein market growth are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest whey protein market share and is expected to grow in the coming years. Whey protein market of Europe is anticipated to experience the significant growth during the forecast period.

Key players involved in the development of the whey protein market are Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Erie Foods International, Glanbia Foods, Inc. and more.

Key Segments in the “Global Whey Protein Market” are-

By Application, market is segmented into:

Nutritional

Food

Healthcare

Personal care

Feed

Pharmaceutical industry.

By Type, market is segmented into:

Demineralized whey protein (DWP)

Whey protein concentrate (WPC)

Hydrolyzed whey protein (HWP)

Whey protein isolate (WPI)

By Price, market is segmented into:

Low

Economy

Premium

By Regions, market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the Global Whey Protein Market report?

Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.

Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.

Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.

An insight into the leading manufacturers.

Regional demographics of the market.

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

