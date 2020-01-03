3D Applications in Healthcare Market with Leading Players like 3D Systems, Inc, Stratasys Ltd, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Prodways Group

3D application in healthcare owes to the most advanced technologies that assists in the better visualization of the diagnosed results. It also assist is creating the customized prosthetic parts, implants and imaging as per the requirements. The 3D technology also help in creating artificial tissue and organs for the transplantation and understanding the physiology and principals.

The 3D applications in healthcare market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rise in the increasing orthopedic conditions and dental procedures. The rise in the technological advancement for the digital healthcare are likely to boost the market. The engineering technology for the visualization of the diagnosis are likely to create opportunities for the companies operating in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key 3D applications in healthcare market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the 3D applications in healthcare market include, 3D Systems, Inc, Stratasys Ltd, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Prodways Group, Nano Dimension, ExOnes, Envisiontec, Inc, Cellink AB

The “Global 3D Applications in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 3D applications in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by type, product and geography. The global 3D applications in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D applications in healthcare market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 3D applications in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of type and product. Based type, the market is segmented as personalized prosthetics, bioprinting/ tissue engineering, implants, imaging and others. The market on the basis of the product is classified as selective laser sintering, thermal inkjet, fused deposition modeling and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 3D applications in healthcare market based on type and product. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 3D applications in healthcare market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

