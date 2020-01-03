Bioplastic Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2019 – 2027

The Bioplastic Packaging Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Bioplastic Packaging industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Bioplastic Packaging Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The global Bioplastic Packaging market accounted for US$ 4,399.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 25,395.8 Mn in 2025.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001366/

The global bioplastic packaging market is experiencing a high growth owing to increasing awareness among customers about the adverse impact of conventional plastics, surge in need for sustainable packaging solution, and rising government support for the incorporation of bioplastic in packaging. Moreover, the development of new technology and processes and the emergence of novel bioplastic materials are expected to the bioplastic packaging market growth during the forecast period. Bioplastics are influencing the plastic industry with innovation for more sustainability, functionality, and efficiency. Currently, bioplastic alternatives are available for almost all the conventional plastic material and respective applications which is driving the bioplastic packaging market.

Today, customers are more aware of the adverse impact of conventional plastic on their lifestyle. Thus, consumers are demanding for more environmentally friendly products which decrease the use of petroleum and natural gas, thereby, reduce the carbon footprints. Currently, bioplastic is an alternative for nearly every conventional plastic material in diverse applications. Bioplastics offer innovative solutions with enhanced properties along with distinctive ability to reduce emissions and provide the same qualities and functionalities as that of conventional plastic. These biodegradable packaging materials are made using renewable resources as well as fossil raw materials such as cellulose ester, PLA, PHA, starch derivatives, copolyesters like PBS and PBAT, etc.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

Plastic packaging is extensively used in the range of application such as FMCG, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, etc. This increased use of plastic in several application is responsible for rising plastic pollution. Thus, recycling and reuse of plastic are becoming foremost important for innovation and sustainability. Moreover, conventional plastic is expected to become more expensive in the future with diminishing raw material sources. During the last few years, bioplastic has influenced the plastic industry through innovation for more resource efficiency, functionality, and sustainability. Bioplastic is playing a significant role to increase recycling targets and waste management by substituting petroleum resources with renewable resources. Bioplastics are manufactured using renewable plant-based resources which offer low toxicity, better recyclability, and high bio-degradability. These factors are having a significant impact on the growth of bioplastic packaging market.

Leading companies profiled in the report are

NatureWorks LLC Arkema Novamont S.p.A. BASF SE Braskem Corbion N.V. Cardia Bioplastic Packaging Evonik Industries AG Koninklijke DSM N.V. Dow Chemical Company

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Bioplastic Packaging Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Bioplastic Packaging Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Bioplastic Packaging Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Bioplastic Packaging Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Bioplastic Packaging Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

Buy Now, Click https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001366/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in Chemicals and Materials, Food and Beverages, Biotechnology, Electronics and Semiconductors, Manufacturing and Construction, and Technology.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire