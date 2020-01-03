Carbon Fiber Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecasts 2027

The global carbon fiber market accounted for US$ 3,052.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 7,763.4 Mn by 2027.

The high-strength, modulus and light-weight characteristics of Carbon Fiber have led to rising demand from the sporting goods manufacturing industry. Sporting goods such as golf shafts, racquets, skis, snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, bats, and bicycles are manufactured using carbon fiber. Carbon fiber provides design flexibility when designing highly-specific applications. The precise shape of equipment, which is critical to its performance, is easily achieved with the use of carbon fiber materials. The carbon fiber helps to enhance the performance of bikers and golfers. The most specific use of carbon fiber in the sporting equipment is seen in the tennis racket. Players can hit a faster ball with the lighter racket and control the ball better with a larger area of the racket. These factors are driving the demand for the carbon fiber market in various sporting equipment.

On the basis of precursors, the global carbon fiber market has been segmented into PAN and pitch. Under the precursor’s segment, the PAN segment led the global carbon fiber market. Moreover, the pitch segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The PAN precursor is majorly used in the production of carbon fibers using the spinning, carbonizing, and stabilizing processes. PAN is highly preferred over pitch precursors as polyacrylonitrile is comparatively less expensive than pitch-based fibers. This further boost the overall carbon fiber market globally.

Top Key Players:- DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc.

The North America region held the highest market share in the global carbon fiber market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. With the growth of aerospace & defense, automotive, construction and other industries, the demand for carbon fiber have substantially gone up in India, China, and Japan, which is driving the growth of the market. The rising demand from the automotive sector is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in the region. Also, the industry is witnessing the entrance of new manufacturers. For instance, Reliance Industries Limited invested in India’s first carbon fiber unit so as to cater to aerospace and defense demand and to expand its capability in carbon fiber products.

The global carbon fiber market by end-use industry has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, sporting goods, wind energy, construction, and others. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for the largest share in the global carbon fiber market. The development and use of carbon fiber have revolutionized the aerospace and defense industries. The carbon fiber composite materials provide high-performance and lightweight features to meet rigorous industry standards. The carbon fibers help in delivering enormous benefits to the aerospace and defense industry. The carbon fibers help in reducing fuel consumption and reduce the weight of the aircraft. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the carbon fiber market over the forecast period.

