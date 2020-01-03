Cardiac Pacemaker Market Analysis, Evolving Opportunities Studied for the Period Until 2025

Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market was valued at USD 6.2 Billion in the year 2017. Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 % from 2019 to reach USD 10.89 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Europe is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Markets the U.S. holds a substantial Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Major market players in Cardiac Pacemaker Market are St. Jude Medical Inc., Zoll Medical Corp, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corp, Medico S.p.A., Vitatron, Pacetronix, Cordis Inc., SORIN S.p.A., Edwards Life science, and brief information of 10 companies will be provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis of Cardiac Pacemaker Market:

Strength:

Growing number of cardiac diseases patients

Rising geriatric populations

Weakness:

The high cost of devices

A gap between demand and supply for devices

Opportunities:

Investments Opportunities in emerging economies

Threats:

The global Cardiac Pacemaker Market is segmented on the basis of technology, by product and by region. On the basis of technology, the Market is segmented as Biventricular, Single Chambered and Dual Chambered of which Biventricular segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.

Cardiac Pacemaker Market Segmentation:

By Product

*Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker

*External Cardiac Pacemaker

By Technology

*Biventricular

*Single Chambered

*Dual Chambered

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

