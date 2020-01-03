Chlorinated Paraffin Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 – 2027

The Chlorinated Paraffin Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Chlorinated Paraffin industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Chlorinated Paraffin Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The global chlorinated paraffin market accounted to US$ 2,226.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,002.5 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global chlorinated paraffin market. The growth of chlorinated paraffin market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The growing number of chlorinated paraffin uses in numerous end-user sectors, including paint & coatings, electronic appliances, and building & construction will thus increase the chlorinated paraffin demand in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increasing focus on the fire safety laws in Australia, Japan, and Singapore further projected to propel the demand for chlorinated paraffin over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising production of lubricant additives, plastic, rubber, and paints among others are the major factors that provides lucrative growth opportunities for the chlorinated paraffin market players.

Chlorinated paraffin is used as an extreme pressure additive in the application of metalworking fluids. Generally, MCCPs and LCCPs are used in the production of metalworking fluids. It is used for the industrial gear lubricants. The addition of chlorinated paraffin forms in metalworking fluids forms a metal salt layer or a carbonated film between the two metal surfaces under severe lubrication circumstances. Every metalworking operation requires precise fluid characteristics that depend on the metal and operational conditions. In the case of extreme pressure additives, chlorinated paraffin is considered to be the best option of the precise fluid characteristics. Chlorinated paraffin is used as a cooling and lubricating fluids in the grinding and metal cutting operations. There are two types of chlorinated paraffin fluids used, water-based emulsions and oil-lubricants. The basic function of water-based lubricant is cooling. Metalworking fluids are used to reduce friction between the work surface and the cutting tool. The addition of chlorinated paraffin in metalworking fluids helps to retain the surface characteristics of the metal.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

On the basis of application, the global chlorinated paraffin market has been segmented into lubricant additives, plastic, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, adhesives, and others. The wide range of application of chlorinated paraffin in various industries provides a huge developing potential for the global chlorinated paraffin market. Under application segment, lubricant additives is the leading segment in the global chlorinated paraffin market. Chlorinated paraffin is used as metal surfactants in the lubricant additives. Extreme pressure additives formulate to produce high-quality lubricants. Extreme pressure additives based on chlorinated paraffin are gaining increasing fame worldwide. These lubricants chemically react with the metal surface as a protector that forms a coating that prevents the two metal surfaces from welding together under high temperature and pressure that occurs during lubrication. Chlorinated paraffin has been recognized as one of the most effective lubricants in countries such as India and China which boost the chlorinated paraffin market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing demand and production of lubricant additives further propel the demand chlorinated paraffin in the lubricant additives application.

Aditya Birla Chemicals Altair Chimica SpA Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc. Caffaro Industrie S.p.A. Dover Chemical Corporation Handy Chemical Corporation .ltd INEOS CHLOR KLJ Group LEUNA-Tenside GmbH Química Del Cinca

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Chlorinated Paraffin Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Chlorinated Paraffin Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Chlorinated Paraffin Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Chlorinated Paraffin Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

