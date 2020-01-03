Delivery and Takeaway Food Market May See a Big Move with Delivery Hero, Just Eat, Foodpanda

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Delivery and Takeaway Food market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Delivery Hero, Just Eat, Foodpanda, Takeaway.com, Grubhub, Domino's, Delivery.com, Foodler, Olo, Pizza Hut, Snapfinger, Yemeksepeti & Zomato

There is growing preference for online shopping among consumers owing to their hectic schedules and busy lifestyles. The increased internet penetration, quick access to smartphones, and simplified e-banking systems have resulted in more purchases through the online channels. This has propelled several food chains to shift towards online portals to enhance online ordering by offering improved selection, convenience, transparency, and security to the customers. Most of the orders received by these food portals are through mobile phones as these provide consumers a secure and easy way to pay and order food from local takeaway restaurants. Consumers can also track their order through their smartphones through real-time order tracking. With the continuous growth in the online orders, the role of social media in the purchase decisions of consumers has increased significantly. Takeaway restaurants and food delivery portals are using social media platforms to connect with customers to obtain their experiences and feedback.

The global delivery and takeaway food market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large market players, who compete on the basis of pricing strategy, product and packaging innovation, service, quality of food, menu variation, and calorie intake per meal. The heterogeneous nature of this market is posing a tough challenge for the players to maintain customers’ loyalty. To sustain themselves in the intensely competitive scenario, the restaurant operators are required to offer customized solutions, menus, and services coupled with attractive customer loyalty-based offers to gain a firm foothold and retain high-value customers.

With the development of economy and depending on large base of population, in the future China may take the largest market share.

In 2018, the global Delivery and Takeaway Food market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Delivery and Takeaway Food status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Delivery and Takeaway Food development in United States, Europe and China.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Delivery and Takeaway Food market segments by Types: , Delivery & Takeaway

In-depth analysis of Global Delivery and Takeaway Food market segments by Applications: nutritious food restaurants & fast food

Regional Analysis for Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]

– Delivery and Takeaway Food Introduction and Market Overview

– Delivery and Takeaway Food Market, by Application [nutritious food restaurants & fast food ]

– Delivery and Takeaway Food Industry Chain Analysis

– Delivery and Takeaway Food Market, by Type [, Delivery & Takeaway]

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

– Industry Value ($) by Region (2013-2018)

– Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Delivery and Takeaway Food Market

i) Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Sales

ii) Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

