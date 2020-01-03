Digital Transformation Market Growing Demand and Supply Analysis 2020 to 2026

ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Digital Transformation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”.

Digital Transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business resulting in fundamental changes to how businesses operate and how they deliver value to customers. The rise of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. With the in-depth integration of IT and enterprises, profound changes will take place in the production method, enterprise organization, product mode, and service mode of the industry.

IBM

Oracle

Google

Microsoft

Cisco

SAP SE

Dell

Hewlett Packard

Adobe Systems

Capgemini Group

Kelltontech Solutions

Accenture

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Alibaba

Huawei

Digital Transformation are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud Based, AI, LoT and Other. Cloud Based is the most widely used type which took up about 49.38% of the total in 2018 in Global.

In 2019, the global Digital Transformation market size was US$ 330.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 784.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2026.

Digital Transformation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Transformation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Application, the Digital Transformation market is segmented into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others, etc.

Digital Transformation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Digital Transformation business, the date to enter into the Digital Transformation market, Digital Transformation product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The study objectives of this Digital Transformation Market report are:

To analyze global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Transformation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

