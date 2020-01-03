Digital Twin Market is touching new levels – A comprehensive study segmented by Key Players: General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Digital Twin Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Twin market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation & Oracle Corporation

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes?reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

Top 5 suppliers took up about 80% of the global market in 2016. GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. Other players, like SAP and Mackevision from Germany, Toshiba from Japan, Huawei from China, Cybernet Systems from Canada, TCS (Partner of Dassault Systèmes) from India, Altair from the USA, etc., are also said the new players of Digital Twin technology in 2017.

USA is the largest market of Digital Twin in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 56% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 43%.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

In 2017, the global Digital Twin market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Digital Twin market segments by Types: , Parts Twin, Product Twin, Process Twin & System Twin

In-depth analysis of Global Digital Twin market segments by Applications: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities & Others

Regional Analysis for Global Digital Twin Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

